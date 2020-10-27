Tyler fire crews extinguish early morning house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler fire crews have extinguished a house fire on the west side of town.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 300 block of S. Vaughn Avenue.
According to officials with the Tyler Fire Department, crews have searched the property, but do not have any details on the cause of the fire at this time.
So far there are no reports of injuries.
Officials say police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the same area earlier in the night.
KLTV is working to confirm whether these incidents are connected.
