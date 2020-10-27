Skinner’s Grocery in Lakeport acquired by Brookshire

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - From Brookshire Grocery Company:
Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) and Skinner’s Grocery & Market today announced they have entered into an agreement under which BGC will acquire its store in Lakeport, Texas. The store will be part of the Brookshire’s Spring Market banner.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to further serve our East Texas neighbors,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We have served East Texas since 1928 and look forward to a great future ahead with an expanded team in the Lakeport community. Customers will recognize many friendly faces who will be joining our team to serve our customers with quality products at competitive prices along with outstanding customer service.”
After the closing process is completed, it is anticipated that the store will undergo a brief transition period with the goal of re-opening within a few days under the Spring Market banner. BGC currently operates 28 Spring Market stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.
BGC is certified as a Great Place to Work™. The company strives to be an employer of choice by offering professional development and comprehensive health benefit plans along with paid time off, stock ownership, a 401K retirement plan, incentives, educational scholarships and an emergency relief fund. BGC’s commitment and appreciation to its employees-partners has been apparent throughout the pandemic. To date, the company has given employees-partners more than $22 million since March through a comprehensive gift and incentive package which includes bonus checks, gift cards, wage increases for those on the front lines in retail and logistics and a compensation plan for those directly affected by COVID-19.
