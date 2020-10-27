Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing teen

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old Timpson boy who has been missing since Oct. 20.
According to a post on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Ahsiyah Terril Patton is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Patton was last seen in Timpson with Demetrice “Damitriyunna” Edmond, his biological mother, on Oct. 20. Edmond has strong ties to the Houston area.
"If you have information in regard to Patton or Edmond, or if you know their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.
