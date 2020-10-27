Report: National Guard sending troops to Texas cities for support after election

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas National Guard is making plans to send troops to five cities to support law enforcement after Election Day, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
The report quotes Texas Guard spokesman Brandon Jones saying troops could be sent to Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. He said they would guard buildings like they did during the George Floyd protests and they would not be near polling locations.
Maj. Gen. James K. “Red” Brown is quoted by the Express-News, saying troops could be sent as early as this weekend.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.