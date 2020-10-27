Reel East Texas Film Festival offers streaming option for guests amid pandemic

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A film festival in Kilgore will offer a virtual film festival experience to accommodate guests who may not be able to attend in-person due to COVID-19.
The 4th annual Reel East Texas Film Festival (RETFF) will for the first time be offering a virtual film festival experience as well as hosting an in-person, socially-distanced film festival at the historic Texan Theater in Kilgore.
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Reel East Texas Film Festival Director Chip Hale about the changes to the festival held at Kilgore’s Texan Theater in November.
Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite and on the Reel East Texas website. A film screening schedule for the four-day festival can also be found here.
