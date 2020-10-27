Ore City man sentenced to 70 years for sex crimes

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Jeremy OKieth Kyle, also known as Corey Webster, also known as Rick, also known as Derrick Willis, also known as Eric Sanders, also known as Brad Smith, also known as Jason, also known as J, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19, 2020, to three counts of coercion and enticement and was sentenced to 840 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle today.