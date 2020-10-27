Officials investigating cause of fire at abandoned church in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned church in Amarillo this morning.
The Amarillo Fire Department was called to the fire at 6th and Georgia around 9:39 p.m. last night.
Crews arrived to find an abandoned church with heavy fire showing from the roof, and a section of the roof had already collapsed before they arrived.
Due to the partial collapse of the roof and the amount of fire showing, crews did not make entry and began extinguishing the fire from the exterior of the building.
The north wall of the church and the remaining part of the roof collapsed.
Eight fire units, including to aerial ladder trucks, were needed to control the fire.
AFD says a large amount of embers were created by the fire and several nearby buildings were monitored to make sure the fire did not spread.
Small flare ups occurred several times through the night and crews remained on scene into the morning.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded and will release their findings when available.
No injuries have been reported.
