EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another foggy start with light drizzle and mist around the area. A broad range of temperatures from the 40s in northwest counties to the 60s in southeast counties this morning. Expect cloudy, cool conditions most of the day with drizzle and mist possible. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 60s. A few places in Deep East Texas could reach near 70 degrees. Another cold front is on the way for tomorrow. This time, the front will move all the way through East Texas, bringing a good push of cooler air to everyone. A likely chance for rain along the front will come to an end early Thursday with some clearing possible by Thursday afternoon and a lot more sunshine on Friday.