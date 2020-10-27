Laissez les bons temps rouler: New Lufkin restaurant will feature authentic Cajun cuisine

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Construction is underway for a new Cajun restaurant that will be located on the loop in Lufkin.
The new restaurant, which will be located at 1302 North John Redditt Drive, will be called Pelican Pointe Lufkin, and it will serve authentic Cajun cuisine “just like MawMaw taught us.”
“Construction is moving along, and we’re getting to the fun part – the details,” a post on the future restaurant’s Facebook page. “Lights going in, power coming soon, and one of our favorite parts … these sweet garage doors in the bar to join the indoor and outdoor spaces.”
The owners of Pelican Pointe Lufkin filed for a construction permit with the City of Lufkin on Jan. 3. As the restaurant has started to take shape, its owners have documented its progress with photos on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
One photo shows the antique double doors that will lead to the restaurant’s banquet room.
East Texas News has reached out to the restaurant’s owners for more information.
To follow the restaurant’s progress, visit Pelican Pointe Lufkin’s Facebook page.
