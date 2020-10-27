East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds/Fog and some drizzle for the rest of the day today. As we venture into Wednesday, rain chances increase as a frontal system moves in from the Southwest, passing through East Texas by midday or a bit later in the afternoon for Eastern Counties. Showers and thundershowers are forecast for Wednesday...ending by late in the evening. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are then forecast for Thursday and plentiful sunshine for our Friday. The Halloween Weekend is still looking very nice with chilly mornings and cool afternoons...and yes, lots of sunshine. So, no tricks here, just treats. We remain sunny and cool into early next week. Rainfall totals are still looking to be between .50″ and 1.00″ for Wednesday. Some may see more, some less. Starting on Thursday morning, Low Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Nearing 70 on Tuesday. We may see breezy conditions on Thursday, with winds out of the WNW at 15-25 mph...few gusts higher.