Deputy in Paxton’s office resigning
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Paxton is facing calls for his resignation and accusations of crimes by his own staff over an investigation sought by one of the Republican's wealthy donors. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)
By Associated Press | October 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 10:03 AM

DALLAS (AP) - Another one of the top deputies who accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of bribery and abuse of office is set to leave the agency.

Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation Darren McCarty confirmed his resignation Monday but declined to comment further. He is slated to leave the attorney general’s office next week.

McCarty was one of seven senior lawyers who reported their boss to law enforcement for alleged crimes tied to an investigation requested by one of the Paxton’s wealthy donors. Most have since resigned, been put on leave or fired.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to questions.

