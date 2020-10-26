109-year-old fmr. Tyler resident casts ballot in person

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (KLTV) - Born before women had the right to vote, Earline Hart Andrews is still showing Texans how important it is to make their voice heard.
The 109-year-old took part in early voting last Thursday at the Dan Enchols Center in North Richland Hills. The longtime Tyler resident and retired teacher moved to North Texas in the last few years to be closer to family.
While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Andrews said she’s voted in every election possible and wanted to do it in person.
“People should realize how extremely important it is to vote,” Andrews told KTVT. “We think one little vote might not make a difference, but it makes a lot of difference.”
Andrews turns 110 this Wednesday, October 28.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved. KTVT via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.