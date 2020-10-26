Whitehouse polling site closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - From Smith County:
The early voting location at the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association (TASCA) Center, located at 10495 County Road 2167 in Whitehouse, was temporarily shut down around 5 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a polling worker fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility will be deep cleaned Monday evening and the polling location is expected to reopen for voters at its regularly scheduled time of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, and continue without interruption for the remainder of early voting.
Smith County will continue to take all necessary safety precautions at all polling locations throughout the General Election.
All other polling locations in Smith County remain open until 7 p.m. today and can be found at www.smith-county.com.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.