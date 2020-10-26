Tyler man accused of hitting disabled man with shoe appears in court

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is looking to keep video of him allegedly hitting a disabled man with a shoe out of evidence.
Bubacarr Ceesay, 25, appeared in Judge Jack Skeen’s court over Zoom Monday. He is charged with injury to disabled.
Ceesay was arrested in February after the victim’s father turned over video showing his son being abused in his room at a care facility in Tyler.
The victim is non-verbal and could not report the abuse so his father installed a camera in his room.
According to an arrest affidavit, the video shows Ceesay wake up the victim during the night for his restroom break. He did this by hitting the victim repeatedly in the head with his shoe, which was shown in the video, according to the affidavit.
In court Monday, prosecutor Heath Chamness said a motion to suppress video evidence has been filed by the defense.
Chamness said he is withdrawing any plea offers, so the case will go to court, unless there’s an open plea.
Skeen set the next hearing for Dec. 8.
