Tyler curbside recycling pick up to temporarily pause for maintenance

Release from the City of Tyler:
The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department has been notified that Rivers Recycling, the recycling plant contracted to take curbside recycling goods, will be closed for maintenance from Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Nov. 6. As a result, Rivers Recycling will not be accepting materials during this period, delaying collection for customers' residential recycling pick up.
Both Rivers Recycling and City of Tyler curbside recycling pick up are expected to resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 9.
Due to the next closest recycling facilities being in the Dallas area and these not being a feasible distance for Tyler Solid Waste, the department recommends that customers hold their recycling materials until the next collection date, if possible. Customers may also bring their materials to the Downtown Recycling Center located at 414 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.
City of Tyler Solid Waste will continue to collect recycling carts placed at the curb on the normal scheduled collection day, but any materials collected during this period will be disposed of at the Greenwood Landfill.
As a continued campaign to our customers, the Solid Waste Department utilizes Tyler Talks Trash, a mobile app that assists customers with reminders for recycling and garbage collection days and provides updates of changes in service. If you would like more information or sign up for this free app, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com or download it through Google Play or the App Store.
For more information, please contact the Solid Waste Department at (903) 531-1388.