Southbound lane of SH 31 near I-20 in Gregg County closed due to multiple-vehicle wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The southbound lane of State Highway 31 near the Interstate 20 exit in Gregg County is closed after a multiple-vehicle wreck that occurred Monday afternoon.
The southbound lane of SH 31 is shut down starting at FM 1252. Traffic can exit SH 31 on I-20 or FM 1252.
Emergency personnel are at the scene, and an ambulance with its sirens just headed toward Kilgore with a Gregg County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit as an escort. Before the ambulance left the scene, it looked as though first responders were trying to free the driver from one of the vehicles that was involved in the wreck.
