East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Light showers along with drizzle, mist and fog will be possible through the night tonight. A few light showers Tuesday morning, then a very slight chance for drizzle/mist tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances increase again on Wednesday with our best chances occurring then, about a 60-70% chance. Beyond Wednesday, we are looking for a Partly Cloudy sky on Thursday, then mostly sunny to sunny skies for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The Halloween Weekend looks great. Cool mornings/Mild afternoons and no rain. Saturday night, before bed, we turn our clocks BACK 1 hour as Daylight Saving Time ends. Officially at 2 AM on Sunday but doing it before bed always makes it easier. Starting on Thursday and continuing through Monday...low temperatures should be in the middle 40s with high temperatures from the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Very Fall Like conditions ahead. As far as rainfall totals are concerned, .50″ to 1.00″ looks to be a general amount across the entire East Texas area with some getting more and some less. The good news is that most of us will get something through Wednesday. Have a great day.