Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-26-20

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The cold front continues to slowly push into East Texas. Showers and thundershowers are developing along the front and moving southeast. Heavy rainfall and lightning are possible but nothing severe is expected today. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures in the mid 70s ahead of the front. Temperatures behind the cold front will be falling into the mid 60s by late afternoon and the 50s this evening. North winds will gust up to 15-20 mph, but will calm down overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with lighter winds and cooler temperatures. A quick warm up is expected for Sunday, but another cold front arrives Monday. Temperatures will fall during the day Monday behind this strong cold front with chances for rain increasing through the middle of the week. The coldest air of the season so far will settle into East Texas next week.