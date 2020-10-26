Monday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool, rainy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some patchy fog and light mist and drizzle. Grab the umbrella and keep it handy today. Drizzle will be likely today and there could be a few heavier showers off and on, especially this afternoon as a cold front arrives. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s all day with northeast winds picking up late in the day behind the cold front. Off and on showers are possible tomorrow, but most of the day will just be cloudy, cool and breezy. Temperatures will start in the lower 50s tomorrow morning and only reach the lower 60s by afternoon. Northeast winds will gust up to 15 mph. Another cold front is on the way for midweek. This will bring a better chance for widespread, heavier rainfall to the region by late Wednesday. A few showers could continue into early Thursday before moving out of the area. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 40s behind this front with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the end of the week. More sunshine headed into the weekend, but still cool through Halloween.