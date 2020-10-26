Marshall man dies after striking truck towing travel trailer

According to authorities, at 1:19 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-80, about two miles east of Marshall in Harrison County. The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on US-80 when, for an unknown reason, the driver crossed over the center stripe in a curve and struck an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer.