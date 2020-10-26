Marshall man dies after striking truck towing travel trailer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 40-year-old man from Marshall died Sunday afternoon after his truck crossed over the center stripe and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer.
According to authorities, at 1:19 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-80, about two miles east of Marshall in Harrison County. The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on US-80 when, for an unknown reason, the driver crossed over the center stripe in a curve and struck an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer.
Gilford Leon Nugent III, 40, of Marshall was identified as the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Mr. Nugent was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge John Oswalt and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Authorities on the scene said the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as Scott Allan Roode, 33, of Wichita KS. Roode and his passenger, Trissta Leeann Hepting, 31, of Wichita KS were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall and are in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
