Man arrested following head-on wreck that killed Chandler woman
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey | October 26, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:27 PM

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler woman has died and a Chandler man is in jail following a head on wreck early Sunday.

According to a DPS report, Leanna Hester, 23, died at the scene, which was on FM 315, about one-tenth of a mile south of Coffee City.

According to the preliminary report, Brandon Collins, 20, was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup south on FM 315 and crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2000 Dodge Neon head-on.

Hester’s passenger, Blake Stanford, 24, of Chandler, is being treated at a Tyler hospital with serious injuries.

Collins was treated for injuries at an Athens hospital and then arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

