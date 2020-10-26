Man arrested following head-on wreck that killed Chandler woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler woman has died and a Chandler man is in jail following a head on wreck early Sunday.
According to a DPS report, Leanna Hester, 23, died at the scene, which was on FM 315, about one-tenth of a mile south of Coffee City.
According to the preliminary report, Brandon Collins, 20, was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup south on FM 315 and crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2000 Dodge Neon head-on.
Hester’s passenger, Blake Stanford, 24, of Chandler, is being treated at a Tyler hospital with serious injuries.
Collins was treated for injuries at an Athens hospital and then arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.