Lubbock County Judge warns of consequences if we can’t get COVID numbers down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock reached its fifth day of consecutive high hospitalizations on Friday. Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said he thinks numbers will stay high until we get to the seventh day on Sunday, but he’s encouraging Lubbock residents to do what they can to stop this train.
Judge Parrish said he will wait for the governor before making any decisions, such as limiting social gatherings, once we get to Sunday.
Judge Parrish opted into the TABC’s rules to let bars open two weeks ago, which included rollbacks when COVID patients took up over 15 percent of hospital space.
“So there’s a lot of consequences for our numbers to be above the 15 percent mark.”
According to the Governor’s most recent Executive Orders, after a week of high numbers, businesses functioning at 75 percent capacity would reduce to 50 percent capacity and those businesses operating at 50 percent capacity, such as bars, would close. Hospital elective procedures could also be cancelled.
Judge Parrish says businesses and the most vulnerable such as seniors desperately need our help.
“We are seeing the death rate rise and the hospitalization rate rise, so it’s very important for us all, regardless of how healthy you are or feel you are, that we put in those protective measure to keep the entire community safe.”
Parrish said Lubbock residents have a responsibility as a community to change this high hospitalization rate trend, impacting seniors and our health care workers.
“They’re getting infected by taking care of us, the love of community. So I think it’s very important for us that we don’t make their job harder.”
Parrish said Lubbock is a medical hub that takes patients in from nearly two dozen counties, saying even though there are COVID patients in hospitals not from Lubbock, it’s up to everyone to stop the spread.
“But that’s what who we are and we will continue to take care of the people who come to us,” Parrish said.
