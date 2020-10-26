Governor’s office distributes $290 million to promote public safety

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The office of Governor Greg Abbott is distributing over $290 million dollars in grants to the state to better public safety.
$1.2 million of that will go to area groups and organizations.
22 grants are being given out to cities and counties in our area.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is getting about $2000 to purchase three bulletproof-vests.
“We want to buy 37 vests, so that will take care of three of them,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Those wanting the money from the state had to apply for the grants.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans,” said Governor Abbott in a press release. “This grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors.”
“The funds within the city government can run low and can get tight especially these days,” said Sgt. Eipper. “If we can reach out to other agencies especially through the federal government who will provide those monies that’s always helpful.”
Anyone wanting to receive a grant from the state next year can do that by reaching out to the Nortex Regional Planning Commission.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.