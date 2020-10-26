Gilmer man dies in Upshur County crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday at 7:08 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 2088 approximately 11 miles northwest of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling northwest on FM 2088 entered a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and flipped end over end before coming to a stop on its side facing east.
The driver was identified as Juan Diego Aguillon Gonzalez, 29, of Gilmer. Gonzalez was transported to UT Health – Pittsburg where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
