Gilmer man dies in Upshur County crash
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 26, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:16 AM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday at 7:08 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 2088 approximately 11 miles northwest of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County. 

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling northwest on FM 2088 entered a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.  The vehicle went off the road and flipped end over end before coming to a stop on its side facing east.

The driver was identified as Juan Diego Aguillon Gonzalez, 29, of Gilmer.  Gonzalez was transported to UT Health – Pittsburg where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

