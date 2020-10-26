DPS identifies 52-year-old man who died in 18-wheeler wreck north of Alto

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person has died in an 18-wheeler crash on US Highway 69 in Cherokee County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, US 69 southbound has been cleared, and normal traffic flow has resumed.
DPS troopers responded to the crash at about 11 a.m. Monday. The wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 69 about 3.6 miles north of Alto, a press release stated.
The preliminary crash report shows that Brian Keith Hulska, 52, of Magnolia, was driving a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig south on US 69 in the outside lane, the press release stated. For an unknown reason, the 18-wheeler left the road and went into the west ditch. It then traveled about 1,000 feet before it struck a tree and continued into a tree.
Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy pronounced Hulska dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk.
