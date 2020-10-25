Three Angelina County fire departments battle house fire in Hudson area

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three Angelina County fire departments worked together to extinguish a house fire in the Hudson area late Saturday night.
The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a structure fire in the 200 block of BW Lane off of FM 706 at about 11:56 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the Hudson VFD Facebook page.
When Hudson VFD firefighters got to the scene, they found a single-story home on fire. Five trucks from the Hudson VFD responded to the blaze.
The Hudson VFD also received mutual aid from the Lufkin Fire Department and the Fuller Springs VFD for water and manpower.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.