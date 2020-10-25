2 suspects in custody, 3rd suspect still at large after pursuit, crash in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are now in custody, and a third person is still at large after the driver of a vehicle fled from a Longview police officer, lost control, and crashed into two vehicles and a fence on Alta Street on Sunday.
An LPD officer was on Tammy Lynn Street when he heard gunfire, according to the Longview Police Department. Then a car drove off at high speed and the officer pursued it down French Street. The vehicle then turned left on Alta Street and failed to make the corner at Kriss Street.
The car clipped the rear end of a vehicle, crashed through a fence, and collided with a pickup parked in a driveway in the 800 block of Alta Street, according to police.
At that point, two suspects bailed out of the car and climbed a fence, witnesses said. One of the suspects was bitten one of the homeowner’s dogs, and then the two individuals hopped the back fence and continued running. Later, the suspects were caught a few streets away from where they crashed.
A spokesperson for the Longview Police Department said a third suspect got away.
Several Longview PD patrol units showed up at the scene, and police officers searched the suspects' car. They found a clip and a few rounds of ammunition.
Officers took the two suspects to the Longview Police Department for questioning, and police are still looking for the third suspect.
There were no injuries reported, and the incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.