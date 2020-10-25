Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will make it into the upper 60s to low 70s. A weak warm front will begin to pass through our area today, starting in Deep East Texas. As of now, the warm front will start to stall out along I-20 and won’t quite make it to our far northern counties. The subsequent cold front that we have been watching has also slowed down significantly. It looks like the cold front will start to move through our area tomorrow afternoon. We will still see showers throughout the day, but the cooler temperatures won’t be fully felt until the following day. Tuesday and Wednesday we will continue to see showers and isolated thundershowers with temperatures ranging in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm, in the low 60s. For Halloween on Saturday it will be sunny and warm during the day with clear skies and chilly 40s overnight. We are also watching the Tropics as another name storm has developed. Tropical Storm Zeta is churning in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon. East Texas is not expected to see any effects from this storm system.