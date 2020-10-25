Multiple churches take part in first-ever prayer walk in Winnsboro

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A large group of people from numerous churches took part in an event called Rally 4 Winnsboro, which was a prayer rally/walk designed to bring people together, Sunday afternoon.
Organizers said in light of the recent East Texas rallies held by the Democratic and Republican parties, they wanted Rally 4 Winnsboro to bring people together and bring a sense of unity to the community. Organizers said it was their first-ever prayer walk.
The prayer walk started Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winnsboro and ended at Martin Luther King Park.
The churches that took part in Sunday’s prayer walk included First Baptist, Pine Street Baptist, First United Methodist, Grace Fellowship, Walnut Street Baptist, Winnsboro Church of Christ, Central Christian Church, Faith Building Ministries, Crossroads Baptist Church, and Freedom Church.
