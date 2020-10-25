East Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas World War Two veteran hits ‘the century mark’, and is honored by friends, family and and elected official.
In Longview, World War Two army air corps veteran Charley Clayton celebrated his 100th birthday.
He was presented a flag that flew over the nations capitol by congressman Louis Gohmert.
Clayton served in north Africa and the Italian campaign, and was awarded numerous medals including the bronze star.
Charley feels he just did what every American was trying to do.
“If we didn’t stand up for something, we’ll lose it all. America is worth everything,” Clayton says.
And to top it off Clayton was given a formal membership to the American Legion post 232 with all dues paid.
