Tyler residents show support for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris with parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Supporters for former vice president Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris held a vehicle parade in Tyler Saturday morning to make their voices heard.
Numerous vehicles sporting “Biden for president 2020” and 'Biden-Harris" campaign signs and flags took part in the parade, which started on Glenwood Parkway between Gentry Parkway and Martin Luther King Street at 9 a.m. Saturday and ended at the Heritage Building.
A post on the Our Revolution Tyler Facebook page urged supporters of the Democratic Party’s nominees for president and vice president of the United States to bring their bullhorns, clappers, signs, etc.
“Most importantly, bring yourself,” the Facebook post stated. We need lines of cars. Make some noise; use your voice."
