Tyler man dies in 1-vehicle wreck on I-20 west of Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 71-year-old Tyler man died Friday night when his minivan crashed into a concrete barrier on Interstate 20 near Lindale and then hit a tree.
A press release stated that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal crash at 7:50 p.m. Friday. The wreck occurred about two miles west of Lindale on I-20.
Preliminary crash reports show that James Carney Pillow was driving a 1997 Plymouth Voyager east in the inside lane of I-20 when his minivan crashed into the concrete barrier. The Voyager then crossed both eastbound lanes of traffic before it left the road and struck a tree.
Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson pronounced Pillow dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale, the press release stated.
The crash is still under investigation, the press release stated.
