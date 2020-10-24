‘Shhh! The babies are sleeping;’ Caldwell Zoo announces birth of 4 cheetah cubs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A cheetah at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo just gave birth to four cubs, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.
“The Caldwell Zoo is thrilled to announce the birth of cheetah cubs,” a post on the Caldwell Zoo’s Facebook page stated. “Yes, it’s true. Mary Jo, one of our resident females, is the proud mother of four adorable, healthy cubs.”
The post went on to say that the zoo’s staff is ecstatic over the new cheetah cubs, and they wanted to yell, “Hurray!” However, they didn’t because cheetahs “are very sensitive animals.”
“So, we take great care in giving new mothers ultimate privacy,” the Facebook post stated. “We want to make sure she remains relaxed and stays focused on being a good mom. That means we do everything we can to not disturb her.”
The Facebook post urged zoo patrons to stay tuned because updates on Mary Jo and her four cubs are coming.
"Just remember, “Shhh! The babies are sleeping,” the Facebook post stated.
Related stories: Baby zebra makes public debut at Caldwell Zoo
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.