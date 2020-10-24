Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies are expected for today and temperatures will be cool, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy at times, coming from the north. Thankfully, a bit of sunshine is possible as the cloud cover will start to break up in the late evening. Overnight we will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be a perfect fall day with partly to mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s. A cold front will pass through our area on Monday. It will bring with it a steady drop in temperature throughout the day, gusty winds, and thundershowers. Showers and isolated thundershowers will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will start to dry up by Thursday and Friday and we finally warm back up.