Panola County Historical Commission unveils new landmark medallion at old jail

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Historical Commission unveiled a new state antiquities landmark medallion at the old jail in downtown Carthage Saturday afternoon.
The old jail is located at 213 N. Shelby Street in Carthage.
The Texas Historical Commission made the designation. To qualify, the building had to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to a press release for Saturday’s event.
“The designation will provide more protection for the building under the Antiquities Code of Texas, according to the Panola County Historical Commission.”
According to the historical marker, the Old Panola County Jail was designed in 1891, and it served as the county jail for 62 years. Later, it served as the city jail from 1953 to 1965.
A restoration project that was started in 1988 converted the old jail to a community museum and historical center, the historical marker’s text stated.
