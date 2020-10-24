Mutliple area fire departments battling house fire on CR 3228 in Rusk County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Several area fire departments are battling a structure fire on County Road 3228 in Rusk County, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
The home is in the 8800 block of County Road 3228 near the intersection of FM 225 and US. Highway 84 in Rusk County, according to Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley.
The Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, the Laneville VFD, the Rusk County Rescue Unit, and Christus EMS have responded to the fire, according to a post on the Rusk County OEM Facebook page.
No one was home when the fire started, and no one was injured, Dooley said.
The deputy emergency management coordinator said it is still too early for fire crews to determine the blaze’s point of origin or what caused it.
