Jets activate Denzel Mims ahead of Sunday matchup with the Bills

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Denzel Mims could see his NFL debut take place on Sunday when the new York Jets play the Buffalo Bills.
The Jets announced on Saturday that they were activating the rookie. Mims had been on the Injured Reserve list, battling a hamstring injury. Mims has missed the first five games for the Jets.
The Daingerfield native was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft this past year. At Baylor, Mims tallied 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 18 touchdowns.
