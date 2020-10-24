Final weekend of early voting held in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the last weekend you can vote early in Texas and across the state, turnout has been high with many choosing not to chance waiting in long lines on election day.
But depending on where you voted, turnout was a bit of a surprise today.
No lines at the Gregg county courthouse in Longview, as a slow trickle of voters came in to cast early ballots.
Voter Michael Reyes has a theory on why.
“I think the biggest answer is you know Covid, that’s the big presence on the whole world, and the concern about lines and getting sick. nobody wants to pass it on,” he says.
The early voting total for Angelina county was over 19-thousand.
But today no lines, and protocols were observed.
“No problems whatsoever. It clearly states to wear a mask. So I put my mask on went right in and everything was fine,” says Lufkin voter Ashley Berry.
Even election officials are surprised at the light turnout here in Gregg county. But say that could be because so many have voted early already.
Gregg county election officials say over 28-thousand early votes have been cast, 5-thousand more than the 2018 election cycle.
In Smith county, the story was much the same.
“Very quick, very efficient, got me then my wife voted. I looked in to the candidates, and before I got here , my mind was definitely make up,” said voter Keith Hillard.
But many thought the right to vote, outweighed the Covid risk.
“I believe that everybody’s vote counts,” Berry says.
“If you don’t vote then you’ve given up your say in this election,” Hillard says.
Early voting will continue in Texas through Friday.
