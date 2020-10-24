SFA’s Carthel: ‘Crown us champions’

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - For the second straight year the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Abilene Christian Wildcats played to overtime.
Unlike last year, SFA walked away with the victory. Chad Aune, sent the sideline into a frenzy with a 16-yard touchdown reception for SFA in overtime to give the 'Jacks a 35-32 victory. The two squads played in what will be the only football game in 2020 to see two Southland teams take the field against each other. The majority of the conference opted to play in the spring, while SFA, ACU, Houston Baptist and Central Arkansas all have opted out of the spring and played in the fall.
“It feels great to be a champion,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “We are the only ones that chose to play. 2020 Southland Champions. You can’t at me on that one. We are going to take it and be proud of it. This is a big win for our program, for our players, for our coaches and for our fans. We have gone through a lot to play this season as has Abilene Christian and the others that chose to play. Fortune favors the bold. We won this one and crown us champions.”
The two teams score 39 of the game’s combined 67 points in the final two frames.
“I really was pleased with the way we kept coming back,” Carthel said. “That just shows the growth of our program and the growth of our players. We would have found a way to lose that one a lot of times last year. These guys kept battling back. We left so many points on the board and opportunities but i doesn’t matter. You just had to make those plays at the end.”
SFA returns home next Saturday October 31 for a 2 pm kickoff against Western Colorado.
