American Freedom Museum holds dedication ceremony for Iraq, Afghanistan Memorial

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, the American Freedom Museum in Bullard and the Brook Hill School posted a dedication ceremony for the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial and the Walk of Honor.
Despite the chilly temperatures, a large crowd of people showed up at the ceremony, which was held at the American Freedom Museum. The museum is located at 1051 North Houston Street in Bullard.
The guest speaker for the event was Brigadier General Joe Ramirez, the commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. The emcee of the event was Eddie Fritcher.
During the ceremony, Texas A& Ross Volunteers presented the colors and a 21-gun salute.
A Facebook page for the event said that veterans from all branches of the U.S. military would be placing flags at all 22 stations of the Memorial and Walk of Honor to remember those who lost their lives during each conflict.
According to the event page, the “Walk of Honor” consists of a 26-panel walking tribute in a park-like setting with picnic tables and benches for reflection.
The first eight panels of the Walk of Honor include educational information on:
- The Cold War
- Berlin Airlift
- Korea
- Vietnam
- Cuba
The next 15-panel tribute contains operations that occurred after the Vietnam War and up to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and it includes educational information, the order of battles, engraved images, and listings by name of each U.S. casualty.
- Iran Hostage Crisis
- El Salvador
- Beirut, Lebanon Barracks Bombing in 1983
- Invasion of Grenada
- Operation El Dorado Canyon Libya
- USS Stark Bombing
- Invasion of Panama
- Persian Gulf War
- World Trade Center Bombing
- Mogadishu and Somalia
- Khobar Towers Bombing
- USS Cole Bombing
The Walk of Honor ends with a 9/11 Tribute. It has 13 panels that list the almost 3,000 people who were killed to ensure they will never be forgotten.
- 9/11 Overview
- Flight 11
- Flight 175
- Flight 77 & The Pentagon
- Flight 93
- Tower Names 1
- Tower Names 2
- Tower Names 3
- Tower Names 4
- Tower Names 5
- Tower Names 6 / Tower Images
- Benghazi
- Cost of Freedom
“The final piece of the outdoor exhibit includes a thirty panel Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial,” the Facebook page stated. “The memorial contains all of the almost 7,000 names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting the Global War on Terrorism from 2001 - 2019. Casualties are listed alphabetically by year for easy referencing.”
The memorial also features timelines, maps, and other general information about the conflicts, along with a Medal of Honor recipient panel.
“The Memorial is a great tribute to our heroes and the centerpiece of the new exhibit,” the Facebook page stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.