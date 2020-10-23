Woman’s group in support of SCOTUS nominee stumps with pink bus in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Concerned Women of America made a stop in Tyler in their pink bus to show support for United States Judge Amy Coney Barrett. One of many stops across 12 states.
The bus tour is travelling to drum up support for Barrett to sit on the United States Supreme Court. Senior Director of External Relations for Concerned Women of America, Danielle Buck says, it was important to stop in East Texas.
“We couldn’t come through Texas without coming to East Texas because East Texas is a very conservative area and there is so many women here that I know in Tyler, Longview, in Van, that support women like Amy Coney Barrett.”
The next planned stop is in College Station.
