WEBXTRA: East Texas motorcycle club rides for breast cancer awareness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Newly formed motorcycle club Urban Creed takes a ride for Brest cancer awareness, and KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with member Will Hensley about their cause.
The club says their goal is to focus on women who are fighting and those who have survived breast cancer. They also want to raise awareness about the importance of yearly screenings and mammograms.
Ride details:
- Day 1 Friday, Oct. 23, Longview to Houston, Houston to San Antonio
- Day 2 Saturday, Oct.0 24, San Antonio to Austin
- Day 3 Sunday, Oct. 25 Austin to Dallas, Dallas back to Longview
