Nacogdoches police investigating 37-year-old man’s death as homicide

From the Nacogdoches Police Department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation in the 500 block of Ridgewood Dr. Around 9:22 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive subject inside a residence. Upon EMS and police arriving to the scene they found the victim deceased. Due to foul play being suspected, the Criminal Investigation Division responded and is actively investigating.
The victim has been identified to be Frederick Roberts 37 years of age from Nacogdoches, Tx. An autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace. As further information becomes available it will be released.