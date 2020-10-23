Nacogdoches police investigating 37-year-old man’s death as homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation in the 500 block of Ridgewood Dr. Around 9:22 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive subject inside a residence. Upon EMS and police arriving to the scene they found the victim deceased. Due to foul play being suspected, the Criminal Investigation Division responded and is actively investigating.