Man charged with arson for Coker Enterprise fire

From the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, with the help of several local law enforcement agencies, arrested Dand Cruz “David” Woods for arson of a building for the October 12, 2020, fire at Coker Enterprises.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said Woods, 30, of Tyler, was arrested for the second-degree felony on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Woods is accused of starting a fire at Coker Enterprises, at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North, just outside of Tyler. Brooks said evidence from the fire, which started at 6:06 a.m. October 12, showed multiple points of origin. Evidence also included details that would have been known only to employees or past employees, he said.
The October 12 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in less than two weeks.
Brooks said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office also aided in the investigation.
If convicted, Woods faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Brooks said he anticipates additional charges to be filed against Woods.