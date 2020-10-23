Lufkin assisted living facility help residents get to curbside voting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas senior-assisted living facility is focused on helping their residents get to the polls.
As the election approaches, Pinnacle Senior Living’s Executive Director Karen Lazarine says it is important for their residents to have the option to vote.
Many of them chose to vote by mail.
“The others that want to do it in-person, we are taking a bus to the polling locations next week. We have made arrangements with the voter’s registration office to do curbside voting,” said Lazarine. “Our bus will just go there, and then they will come to us on the bus. So that way, we can still abide by the state regulations of keeping our residents safe.”
Lazarine says everyone will be six feet apart and wearing the proper PPE on the bus ride to the polls.
“On a normal, non-COVID-19 period the families would just take them to vote,” said Lazarine.
In such an unprecedented time, the staff has made adjustments.
“Anytime the residents leave the building, it is a concern. That is more of the reason why we clean our bus daily. Our transportation guy is fabulous, as far as keeping the bus clean and wiped down after each trip,” said Lazarine. “It is very important to keep all our residents well. And we want to make sure that this resource is available to them.”
According to the Texas Health Care Association, there are about 2,000 assisted living facilities in the state of Texas.
