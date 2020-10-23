Longview Museum of Fine Arts to host virtual auction for annual fundraiser

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Museum of Fine Arts is doing fairly well during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their upcoming annual fundraiser is a challenge this year.
So, they decided on an online silent auction rather than an in-person event. They have a couple thousand items up for bid, mostly donations from artists who have had shows at the museum, although there are other things.
Then they hit on the idea of a streaming event.
“Well, we still want to have something where we’re communicating with people, and so the live stream from the art museum was a way for us to connect with our social media followers, maybe build the image of the museum; get the word out: hey, we have an art museum,” said Director Tiffany Jehorek.
The live stream is from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. The show, and online biding, which is happening now through Saturday at 10 p.m., can be accessed through their website. Proceeds will help fund the museum for the next year.
