Hundreds attend free produce drop as need in Nacogdoches grows during pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Helping Other People Eat Food Pantry and the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) distributed over 1,400 boxes of fresh produce, milk, and apples to Nacogdoches County residents today.
Cars lined up all the way past the loop onto Old Tyler Road to enter the parking lot at the Nacogdoches Exposition Center.
Volunteers, including the SFA track team and basketball players, toted the heavy boxes to hundreds of cars.
There were no requirements to obtain free food. Some recipients are new to utilizing social services due to the layoffs and illness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ETFB will continue periodic produce drops through the end of the year and reevaluate the need for next year.
Donna McCollum was at the food drive and talked with, recipients and volunteer Carl Woodrow.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.