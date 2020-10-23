Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It certainly was a cloudy and rainy day for most East Texans as our cold front moved in well ahead of schedule. The good news that comes with our speedy cold front is that rain does appear to end just in time for high school football games to go off without a hitch. The not so good news is that winds will remain breezy throughout the rest of the evening and temperatures will be fairly cool by the fourth quarter, so you will definitely want to take the light jacket just to be safe. Winds taper off early tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the lower 50s for most of the area. A mostly cloudy start for our Saturday before sunshine starts to peak through a bit more by the afternoon and temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s. Southerly winds return on Sunday and will be breezy at times, which leads to a quick jump in temps as most of East Texas looks to top off in the upper 70s for highs. Clouds increase later on Sunday and showers and isolated thunderstorms return to East Texas early Monday as our next strong cold front starts to move through. This cold front will bring a BIG drop in temperatures for most of East Texas as mornings will remain in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for most of the next work week. Deep East Texas will likely not see as significant of a cool down as the front does appear to stall near our southernmost counties. A rainy pattern sets up for the first half of next week due to the stalled cold front, and on and off rain will be likely throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front swings through early on Thursday. This late-week front will not be as strong as the one moving through on Monday, but will keep temps well below average and will also clear out our skies by next Friday.