Easy garlic-cheddar biscuits by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These easy-to-make biscuits are so delicious that they’re practically impossible to resist. They go great with soups, chili, or practically any meal you can dream up.
Easy garlic-cheddar biscuits
1/2 cup mayonnaise (I prefer Duke’s, as it isn’t sweet)
1 cup milk
1/2 to 1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
2 cups self-rising flour
Method:
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, or grease pan with butter.
Combine all ingredients EXCEPT FLOUR in a mixing bowl. Whisk together and then add the flour. Use a spatula to fold the flour in until you have a dough that you can scoop.
Use a cookie scoop or a tablespoon to form biscuits and place on cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until tops are golden brown. Serve warm with butter.
