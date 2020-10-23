East Texas golf course boasts state’s third tallest flagpole

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Standing 205 feet in the air, the flagpole at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater is the third largest flagpole in the state of Texas.
The flagpole was donated by a member of the club. It’s so tall, the Federal Aviation Administration requires it to have a beacon on top.
The flagpole will be officially dedicated on Veterans Day in honor of veterans and first responders.
“We just appreciate so much or veterans and it’s something we can do to give back,” said Randy Wade, director of golf at Tempest Golf Club. "The flag represents the great pride we have in our country in this time of the pandemic and the politics that is out there. We are all Americans.”
Wade says in addition to the beacon at the top of the flagpole, it also will be lit from the ground up.
“So, you’ll be able to see it from miles away,” he said.
